Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Struggles early in Sunday loss
Lillard tallied 19 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal over 36 minutes in Sunday's 113-111 loss to the Warriors.
Although he reached the 8,000-point milestone for his career during the contest, Lillard struggled through the first half, tallying just two points until draining a pair of threes within the last two minutes of the second quarter. The relatively modest production snapped a seven-game streak of 20-point-plus efforts for Lillard, but did extend a less desirable stretch of outings under 50-percent shooting to 11 contests. His 14 shot attempts Sunday also were his lowest figure in that category since he'd put up the same amount of attempts on Jan. 5 versus the Lakers.
