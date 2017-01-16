Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Struggles in loss Monday

Lillard scored 22 points (6-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT) with seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 28 minutes in Monday's 120-101 loss to the Wizards.

The fact that Lillard was perhaps Portland's best player on Monday, is indicative of how the game turned out for the Blazers. Despite making just six field goals on 35.3 percent shooting he was easily the team's leading scorer. Lillard has struggled a bit from the field since returning from an ankle injury a couple of weeks ago. He is averaging 21.8 points on just 40.9 percent from the field in his six games back since the injury, down from a season average of 26.3 points on 44.8 percent from the field.