Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Struggles in loss Monday
Lillard scored 22 points (6-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT) with seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 28 minutes in Monday's 120-101 loss to the Wizards.
The fact that Lillard was perhaps Portland's best player on Monday, is indicative of how the game turned out for the Blazers. Despite making just six field goals on 35.3 percent shooting he was easily the team's leading scorer. Lillard has struggled a bit from the field since returning from an ankle injury a couple of weeks ago. He is averaging 21.8 points on just 40.9 percent from the field in his six games back since the injury, down from a season average of 26.3 points on 44.8 percent from the field.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Torches Magic with 34 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Records 20 points, nine boards in 43 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Game vs. Pistons postponed•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Puts up double-double in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will return Thursday vs. Lakers•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Probable Thursday vs. Lakers•