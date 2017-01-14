Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Torches Magic with 34 points

Lillard put up 34 points (12-27 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during a 115-109 loss to Orlando on Friday.

Lillard has not shot the ball well since returning from a sprained ankle that sidelined him two weeks. He's shooting just 40.9 percent from the field over his last 10 games, and is currently shooting a career-worst 34.1 percent from beyond the arc on the season. But Lillard's attacking style earns him a ton of free throws, where he's earning a career-high 7.4 attempts per game, which more than makes up for his occasional slumps. As such, his fantasy production rarely skips a beat and should still be treated as A-level DFS value.