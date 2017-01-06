Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will return Thursday vs. Lakers
Lillard (ankle) will start in Thursday's matchup against the Lakers, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Lillard has missed the last five games with a sprained left ankle. His return is unsurprising, as he was listed as probable heading into the contest. He will presumably take on his usual heavy workload, but in order to avoid a lingering issue, the Trail Blazers could opt to exercise caution if he shows any signs of a setback.
