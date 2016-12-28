Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will sit out Wednesday vs. Kings

Lillard (ankle) will remain out Wednesday against the Kings, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

Lillard is still recovering from a severely sprained ankle, so he'll be held out of a second straight game with the injury. The point guard is hopeful to make his return for the start of the Blazers' three-game road trip Friday against the Spurs, but he'll likely need to demonstrate progress during Thursday's practice in order for that to materialize. With Lillard out Wednesday, look for C.J. McCollum to shift over to point guard, while Allen Crabbe remains in the starting five at shooting guard.