Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Available to play Monday

Davis (ankle) is available to play in Monday's game against the Wizards, Jason Quick of CSN Northwest reports.

Davis said that his ankle felt fine after pregame warmups, so it appears as though he shouldn't be restricted in anyway on Monday. If he does return to the court, that would likely mean Meyers Leonard would find himself out of the rotation once against after playing 20 minutes on Friday.

