Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Cleared for on-court work
Davis (shoulder) has been cleared for on-court work and is expected to be ready for training camp, Mike Richman of the Oregonian reports.
Davis was restricted to just 46 games during the 2016-17 campaign, with ankle, wrist and shoulder injuries all contributing to the missed time. Most recently, he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder in March, but Davis now appears to be nearing a full recovery. He's already been cleared for on-court work, which likely means he'll be 100 percent for training camp. With an already crowded frontcourt that added Zach Collins in the 2017 NBA Draft, Davis should be slated for a reserve role off the bench, which could limit his overall upside as a fantasy option.
