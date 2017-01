Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Doubtful to play Wednesday

Davis (wrist) is considered doubtful to play Wednesday against the Lakers, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

While the Blazers haven't completely ruled out Davis for Wednesday's game, he's trending toward a second straight absence due to a sprained left wrist. Assuming that's the case, expect some combination of Noah Vonleh, Maurice Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu to pick up some extra minutes.