Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Listed as questionable for Monday

Davis is dealing with a sprained left ankle and is considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Wizards, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

It's unclear exactly when Davis picked up the injury, but it was likely at some point during Friday's game against the Magic. He'll continue to receive treatment over the next 24 hours or so, with the hope of being cleared to take the court against the Wizards, although we should hear more regarding his availability following Monday's morning shootaround. If Davis misses time, it would likely mean more minutes for guys like Noah Vonleh and Meyers Leonard off the bench.