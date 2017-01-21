Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Plays 15 minutes in return from ankle sprain

Davis (ankle) logged 15 minutes in a 93-92 loss to the 76ers on Friday, recording two points (1-2 FG), six rebounds and one assist.

Davis only missed one game with the left ankle sprain, and upon being cleared to play Friday, he immediately reclaimed a spot in coach Terry Stotts' frontcourt rotation, with Meyers Leonard losing out on playing time as a result. The veteran big man is one of the Blazers' more effective rebounders, but his offensive limitations and the fact that he often sees under 20 minutes off the bench doesn't give him much value, even in most deeper leagues.