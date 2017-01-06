Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Plays 16 minutes Thursday

Davis provided five points (1-3 FG, 3-4 FT) and eight rebounds across 16 minutes in a 118-109 win over the Lakers on Thursday.

Coach Terry Stotts has tinkered heavily with his frontcourt rotation behind starters Mason Plumlee and Al-Farouq Aminu of late, but Davis was one of the primary beneficiaries Thursday, as he played his most minutes in seven games. It still wasn't enough court time for Davis to make a real impact in the fantasy realm, and that will likely remain the case even if he sticks ahead of Meyers Leonard and Noah Vonleh among the team's frontcourt reserves going forward.