Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Probable Friday vs. 76ers

Davis (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the 76ers, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

Davis has been nursing a sprained left ankle since last week, and sat out Wednesday's loss to the Hornets as a result of the injury. It appears Davis has benefited from three days of rest since his last appearance, so assuming he continues to feel fine leading up to game time, he should be available as one of the Blazers' first big men off the bench. Meyers Leonard or Noah Vonleh could be at risk of losing out on a rotation spot with Davis' impending return.