Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Probable Friday vs. Mavericks
Davis (wrist) is considered probable for Friday's matchup with the Mavericks, Mike Richman of the Oregonian reports.
Davis has missed six of Portland's last seven games but appears to be nearing a return. He previously stated he expects to play on Friday and the announcement that he's considered probable reaffirms that. Averaging just 4.0 points and 5.2 rebounds across 17.0 minutes per game this season, Davis shouldn't be expected to have a large role if he does indeed return to action Friday.
