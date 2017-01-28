Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Ruled out Sunday vs. Warriors

Davis (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with Golden State, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Sunday will mark Davis' fourth consecutive absence, and the fact that he's been ruled out well in advance could be an indication that he's not overly close to returning. Nonetheless, the forward's next chance to take the court will come Tuesday against Charlotte. Expect Noah Vonleh and Al-Farouq Aminu to continue picking up extra minutes in Davis' stead. On Friday against Memphis, Vonleh started and was held scoreless in 16 minutes (four fouls), while Aminu finished with 12 points, four rebounds and three blocks in 32 minutes off the bench.