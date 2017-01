Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Hornets

Davis (wrist) will not play in Tuesday's tilt against the Hornets, Trail Blazers' beat reporter Casey Holdahl reports.

Davis will be missing his fifth consecutive game and his sixth in the past seven. He hasn't appeared close to a return as of late and his status for Friday's game against the Mavricks is far from certain. Look for Al-Farouq Aminu and Meyers Leonard to see some extra time off the bench while Davis remains out.