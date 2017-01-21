Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Ruled out vs. Trail Blazers

Davis (wrist) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Blazers, Jason Quick of CSN Northwest reports.

Davis returned to action Friday night after sitting out Wednesday with a sprained ankle, but he sustained a sprained wrist sometime during his 15 minutes of action. With three straight off days coming up, the Blazers will hold Davis out of action with the hope that he'll be ready to return Wednesday against the Lakers.

