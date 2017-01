Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Lakers

Davis (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

Davis was considered doubtful for Wednesday's contest, so his eventual listing as out was fully expected. With Maurice Harkless (calf) also sitting out, look for Noah Vonleh and Al-Farouq Aminu to potentially see extended minutes in the frontcourt. Davis' next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Grizzlies.