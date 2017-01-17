Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Ruled out Wednesday

Davis (ankle) will not play Wednesday against Charlotte, Blazers digital reporter Casey Holdahl reports.

Davis sprained his left ankle over the weekend but was cleared to take the court Monday against the Wizards. He was limited to only five minutes, however, appearing to aggravate the injury early in the first half. The Blazers will take a cautionary approach and hold Davis out of action Wednesday, meaning his next chance to take the court will come Friday in Philadelphia.