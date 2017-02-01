Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Set to return Friday

Davis (wrist) is expected to return to game action Friday, Jason Quick of CSNNW reports.

Davis has teetered on the idea of returning for several games now, but it finally looks like he'll ready to suit up for Friday's contest agains the Mavericks. The six-year vet has been sidelined for six of the team's last seven affairs. Given his relatively reduced role this season (4.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG), there is a chance that Portland opts to ease Davis back into the rotation.