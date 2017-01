Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Will sit out Friday vs. Grizzlies

Davis (wrist) will sit out Friday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Jason Quick of CSN Northwest reports.

Davis will be missing his third straight game Friday and fourth out of his last five as well. He continues to work his way back from a sprained left wrist, but considering he's being ruled out a day in advance, there's a chance he could end up missing more time. That said, with Davis out yet again, Noah Vonleh and Al-Farouq Aminu should continue to pick up a couple extra minutes.