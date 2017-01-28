Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Dishes out eight assists Friday
Turner finished with eight points (3-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight assists and two rebounds across 31 minutes in a 112-109 win over the Grizzlies on Friday.
Maurice Harkless (calf) has been ruled out for the previous two games, but considering he had come off the bench in the prior two contests, it appears safe to conclude that Turner has displaced him as the starting small forward. Turner is shooting an ugly 36.8 percent in his four-game run as a starter, but he's been a serviceable setup man on the wing alongside backcourt stars Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, dishing out 5.0 dimes per game during that stretch. So long as his deep-league owners can deal with the poor shooting and inconsistent scoring, Turner looks like he'll be a decent source of counting stats while he sees big minutes with the top unit.
