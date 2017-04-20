Turner tallied five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals over 27 minutes in Wednesday's 110-81 loss to the Warriors.

Although Portland was dominated by the Warriors on Wednesday, Turner was effective in distributing the ball, often shifting to the 1 or 2 slot during various points in the contest. Turner has been a dependable option for the team and has often been a popular DFS tournament pick, but so far it appears that Portland is clearly outmatched in this series. Unless they can turn things around at home on Saturday, only Damien Lillard and C.J, McCollum can be considered reasonable DFS targets at this point and all Portland players will carry some risk.