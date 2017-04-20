Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Dishes seven assists in loss
Turner tallied five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals over 27 minutes in Wednesday's 110-81 loss to the Warriors.
Although Portland was dominated by the Warriors on Wednesday, Turner was effective in distributing the ball, often shifting to the 1 or 2 slot during various points in the contest. Turner has been a dependable option for the team and has often been a popular DFS tournament pick, but so far it appears that Portland is clearly outmatched in this series. Unless they can turn things around at home on Saturday, only Damien Lillard and C.J, McCollum can be considered reasonable DFS targets at this point and all Portland players will carry some risk.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Snags double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will remain a starter Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will start at small forward Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Leads bench with 18 points Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Contributes eight points off bench Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Productive outing off bench Thursday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...