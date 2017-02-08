Turner suffered a fractured third metacarpal in his right hand during Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

It's a tough blow for the Trail Blazers, who are now looking at being without Turner for a substantial amount of time. He's yet to be given any sort of timetable for a return, but more updates should be provided shortly. Turner has started nine games this season, but with an extended absence likely coming, Maurice Harkless could reclaim a spot in the starting lineup, as he's already started 42 games during the 2016-17 campaign. Along with Harkless, Allen Crabbe should also see a bigger role on the wing with Turner out.