Turner provided 18 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds and one steal over 33 minutes in Sunday's 113-111 loss to the Warriors.

Turner put forth another solid effort but saw an opportunity for some late-game heroics go by the wayside when a potential go-ahead three-pointer with under a second left couldn't find the net. Turner had drained two other baskets within the final 11 seconds to keep the Blazers within striking distance before his misfire at the buzzer. Sunday's production marked his third game in the last four with double-digit scoring, and second straight outing with multiple threes. The veteran's spot in the starting five appears secure for the time being, and his solid multi-category production continues to render him a viable mid-tier fantasy option in all formats.