Turner totaled two points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 11 assists, eight rebounds, two steals, and one block in 28 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 102-86 win against the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Turner finished with a season high in assists, but he struggled badly with his shot. After starting off January by going 17-of-28 from the field over the first three games, Turner has been inefficient as a scorer in the three most recent performances, shooting just six-of-21 for a combined 12 points.