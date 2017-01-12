Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Hands out season-high 11 dimes in Wednesday's win
Turner totaled two points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 11 assists, eight rebounds, two steals, and one block in 28 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 102-86 win against the Cavaliers on Wednesday.
Turner finished with a season high in assists, but he struggled badly with his shot. After starting off January by going 17-of-28 from the field over the first three games, Turner has been inefficient as a scorer in the three most recent performances, shooting just six-of-21 for a combined 12 points.
