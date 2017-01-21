The team replaced Maurice Harkless in the starting lineup at small forward at the last minute for Friday's matchup against the 76ers, Jason Quick of CSNNW.com reports.

The team confirmed Harkless as their starter prior to tip-off, but something caused them to make a change at the last minute. The start will mark Turner's first of the season, as the team looks to shake things up. He is averaging 25.4 minutes per game this season, and should see a slight increase with the starting unit. It is unclear what the team intends on doing going forward.