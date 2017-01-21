Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Late addition to starting lineup Friday
The team replaced Maurice Harkless in the starting lineup at small forward at the last minute for Friday's matchup against the 76ers, Jason Quick of CSNNW.com reports.
The team confirmed Harkless as their starter prior to tip-off, but something caused them to make a change at the last minute. The start will mark Turner's first of the season, as the team looks to shake things up. He is averaging 25.4 minutes per game this season, and should see a slight increase with the starting unit. It is unclear what the team intends on doing going forward.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Puts up 14 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Hands out season-high 11 dimes in Wednesday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Submits season-high 20 points in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Records career-high four blocks in Sunday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Scores 11 points Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will play Monday•