Turner put up 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes in a 120-101 loss to the Wizards on Monday.

Turner followed up his 15-point effort Friday against the Magic with another strong scoring outing, but he was about the only Trail Blazers player to find much success from the field Monday. With the Trail Blazers trailing by 25 points at halftime, coach Terry Stotts limited the playing time for most of his rotation options, so Turner could pick up a few extra minutes Wednesday against the Hornets, assuming that contest is more competitive.