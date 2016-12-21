Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Questionable for Wednesday
Turner (ankle) remains questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Mavericks, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.
Turner was held out of Tuesday's tilt with the Kings because of an ankle injury and is still dealing with some lingering discomfort. He was seen wearing a walking boot following that game, which is definitely a bit concerning for his status moving forward. That said, he'll likely try and test out the injury during pregame warmups Tuesday, but if he can't give it a go, look for Allen Crabbe to pick up some extra minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will sit out Wednesday vs. Mavericks•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Sidelined Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Questionable to play Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Goes for 15 points, six dimes Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Notches double-double in start•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Starting Thursday•