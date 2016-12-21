Turner (ankle) remains questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Mavericks, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

Turner was held out of Tuesday's tilt with the Kings because of an ankle injury and is still dealing with some lingering discomfort. He was seen wearing a walking boot following that game, which is definitely a bit concerning for his status moving forward. That said, he'll likely try and test out the injury during pregame warmups Tuesday, but if he can't give it a go, look for Allen Crabbe to pick up some extra minutes off the bench.