Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Questionable to play Tuesday
Turner turned his ankle at practice Monday is considering himself questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
Turner showed up to shootaround with a boot on his left foot and told the media that he stepped on a teammate's foot during Monday's practice. While the presence of the boot isn't a great sign, Turner will still have a chance to play Tuesday, though a decision likely won't come until close to game-time.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will sit out Wednesday vs. Mavericks•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Sidelined Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Goes for 15 points, six dimes Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Notches double-double in start•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Starting Thursday•