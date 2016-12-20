Turner turned his ankle at practice Monday is considering himself questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Turner showed up to shootaround with a boot on his left foot and told the media that he stepped on a teammate's foot during Monday's practice. While the presence of the boot isn't a great sign, Turner will still have a chance to play Tuesday, though a decision likely won't come until close to game-time.