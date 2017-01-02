Turner totaled 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four blocks, three rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 30 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 95-89 win against the Timberwolves on Sunday.

Turner had posted two blocks on 10 separate occasions, but he shattered that career high on Sunday while swiping at least two steals for the eighth time this season. Turner doesn't have great wingspan and has never averaged more than 0.3 blocks or 1.0 steal per game during his six years in the league, so don't expect a repeat performance anytime soon. Nevertheless, fantasy owners will take what they can get from Turner, who has been somewhat of a disappointment thus far in his first year with the Trail Blazers.