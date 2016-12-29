Turner finished with 11 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 102-89 win over the Kings on Wednesday.

After struggling from the field in his return from an ankle injury on Monday against the Raptors, Turner made at least 50 percent of his field-goal attempts for the 12th time this season. His individual numbers have fallen off in every category except three-pointers, but his 0.5 treys per game on 29.1 percent is nothing to get excited about. Nevertheless, Turner's per-game averages in December are the best they've been in any month during this his first year with the Trail Blazers, and the short-term absence of Damian Lillard (ankle) has forced Turner into playing a few more minutes lately.