Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Set to miss five-to-six weeks with broken hand
Turner (hand) will not undergo surgery but has been ruled out for five-to-six weeks, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
The fracture to Turner's right hand is a tough injury for the Trail Blazers to swallow, as they are light on wings and, more importantly, true ball handlers as is. The timetable given for Turner leaves him out till at least mid-March, and it's more than likely it will extend beyond that point. In his absence, Maurice Harkless is the likely candidate to claim Turner's starting spot at the small forward position, a place where Harkless has already started 42 games this season, with Allen Crabbe likely being thrust into a larger role off the bench.
