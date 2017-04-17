Turner finished with 12 points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 121-109 loss to the Warriors.

With starting center Jusuf Nurkic (lower leg) out Sunday, Turner collected his third straight start at small forward and helped pick up slack on the glass, providing his best rebounding effort since he ripped down 10 boards Dec. 8 against the Grizzlies. It's unclear what kind of a role he may have once Nurkic returns, though Turner averages 12.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per 36 minutes, making him a solid low-cost option in DFS if he's in line for that kind of workload moving forward. That being said, if Allen Crabbe, who shot just 1-for-5 in 22 minutes Sunday, steps his game up, it could cut into Turner's playing time as well. The Trail Blazers' health and starting lineup are, therefore, worth monitoring, as they will likely have a significant effect on Turner's workload and production for the remainder of the series.