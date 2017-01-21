Turner got the start at small forward and turned in four points (2-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block across 28 minutes during Friday's 93-92 loss to the 76ers

Though he started, Turner only saw about three minutes more than his 25.4 minutes per game average, and couldn't find a rhythm, hitting just 20 percent of his shots. He drew the start just prior to tipoff, and was not in the confirmed starting lineup originally, which may have threw him off his game. It's unclear whether or not his starting stint will continue, but he'll look to bounce back against the Celtics, his former team, on Saturday