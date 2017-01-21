Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Struggles in spot start Friday vs. 76ers
Turner got the start at small forward and turned in four points (2-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block across 28 minutes during Friday's 93-92 loss to the 76ers
Though he started, Turner only saw about three minutes more than his 25.4 minutes per game average, and couldn't find a rhythm, hitting just 20 percent of his shots. He drew the start just prior to tipoff, and was not in the confirmed starting lineup originally, which may have threw him off his game. It's unclear whether or not his starting stint will continue, but he'll look to bounce back against the Celtics, his former team, on Saturday
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Late addition to starting lineup Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Puts up 14 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Hands out season-high 11 dimes in Wednesday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Submits season-high 20 points in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Records career-high four blocks in Sunday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Scores 11 points Wednesday•