Turner supplied a season-high 20 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one assist, one rebound and one steal across 28 minutes in a 118-109 win over the Lakers on Thursday.

The Trail Blazers welcomed back Damian Lillard (ankle) from a five-game absence, but that didn't result in Turner sacrificing much production or usage. Turner has now hit double figures in scoring four times in the last five games, and while the return of Lillard is generally expected to have negative consequences on his production, Turner won't lose playing time if he continues to fare well off the bench. He may be worth a speculative pickup in deeper leagues where he's not owned.