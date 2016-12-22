Turner (ankle) won't play in Friday's game against the Spurs, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

Turner will miss a third consecutive game Friday, as he continues to work his way back from an ankle injury. The fact that he was recently seen wearing a walking boot and was now ruled out a day in advance is definitely a bit concerning for his availability moving forward. That said, he'll have the weekend off for added rest before a matchup with Toronto on Monday, so consider him questionable for that outing until further information is provided. Allen Crabbe logged 37 minutes off the bench on Wednesday, and while he likely won't match that playing time Friday, he still should see an elevated role until Turner is back.