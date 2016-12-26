Turner (ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Raptors, CSN Northwest reports.

Turner's sprained ankle has cost him the previous three games, but it appears as though he's shown significant improvement over the last few days and looks like he could be available off the bench Monday. Assuming he makes it through shootaround without incident and is cleared to play, Turner could immediately reclaim a significant role off the bench for the Blazers, as the team is need for extra backcourt help with Damian Lillard (ankle) doubtful to suit up. C.J. McCollum is expected to assume most of the duties at point guard if Lillard sits, but Turner and Shabazz Napier could initiate the offense when McCollum is resting on the bench.