Turner (ankle) will play Monday against the Raptors but is still experiencing pain in his ankle, Jason Quick of CSNNW.com reports.

Turner will give it a go Monday night, but could be hampered by the ankle aliment that forced him to miss the last three games. Damian Lillard (ankle) has already been ruled out for the game, so C.J. McCollum, Shabazz Napier, and Allen Crabbe are all expected to see expanded minutes in the contest, especially if Turner is heavily monitored.