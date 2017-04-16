Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will remain a starter Sunday
Turner will start at small forward for Game 1 against the Warriors on Sunday.
Turner started the last two games of the regular season after logging just 10 previous starts in the season and it appears coach Terry Stotts liked what he saw. He'll leave Turner in the top unit for Game 1 Sunday, as the Blazers opt to go with a smaller lineup that features Turner, Maurice Harkless and Noah Vonleh in the frontcourt. Turner should see a pretty decent workload, but the fact that Allen Crabbe (foot) is expected to play, could cut into Turner's playing time.
