Turner (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

Turner was seen wearing a walking boot after sitting out Tuesday's game against the Kings, so it's not surprising he's going to be held out for added recovery time. He's yet to be given any sort of timetable for a return, but we should see his status updated again following Thursday's practice. Look for Allen Crabbe to pick up a few extra minutes off the bench in Turner's absence.