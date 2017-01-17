Ezeli isn't traveling on the Blazers' current four-game road trip, but his agent indicated that the center isn't facing an impending surgery on his ailing left knee, Jason Quick of CSN Northwest reports.

With Ezeli making limited progress since undergoing a pair of injections in his left knee in August after previously requiring surgery on the knee in February, the Trail Blazers have provided minimal updates on the big man's condition and continue to list him as out indefinitely. Ezeli still seems hopeful to avoid season-ending surgery, but given that he's not yet working out and is far behind the curve from a conditioning standpoint, it appears that a return well after the All-Star break is a best-case scenario for the 27-year-old.