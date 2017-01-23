Layman was assigned Monday to the D-League's Windy City Bulls, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Layman has seen action in just four of the Trial Blazers' 11 games so far in January, so a stint in the D-League offers him a much-need opportunity to log extended minutes. He could be recalled in time for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, but even when available with the big club, Layman will struggle to see meaningful minutes in competitive games.