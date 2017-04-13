Trail Blazers' Jake Layman: Starting Wednesday
Layman is getting the start in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Jason Quick of CSNNW.com reports.
The Trail Blazers are resting Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum in Wednesday's season finale, so Layman will draw the spot start. It will be the first start of the rookie's career. He is coming off a 29 minute outing against the Spurs where he made just two of his 15 shots. Expect another similar workload Wednesday.
