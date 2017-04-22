Nurkic (leg) remains doubtful for Game 3 against the Warriors but has been able to go through some non-contact work in recent practices, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

Whether Nurkic actually has a realistic chance to return during this series remains unclear, but he's trending toward a third straight absence Saturday as the Blazers look to avoid falling into an 0-3 hole. Coach Terry Stotts confirmed that Nurkic has gone through non-contact portions of practices each of the last two days, so it's possible that he could return sometime later in the series if Portland is able to steal a game or two.