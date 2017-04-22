Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Goes through non-contact, still doubtful
Nurkic (leg) remains doubtful for Game 3 against the Warriors but has been able to go through some non-contact work in recent practices, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.
Whether Nurkic actually has a realistic chance to return during this series remains unclear, but he's trending toward a third straight absence Saturday as the Blazers look to avoid falling into an 0-3 hole. Coach Terry Stotts confirmed that Nurkic has gone through non-contact portions of practices each of the last two days, so it's possible that he could return sometime later in the series if Portland is able to steal a game or two.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Listed as doubtful for Game 3•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Will not play in Game 2•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Ruled out Sunday vs. Warriors•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Status to be determined Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Awaiting medical clearance•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Participates in light shooting Thursday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...