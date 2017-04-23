Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Grabs 11 rebounds in return
Nurkic posted two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block across 17 minutes during a 119-113 loss to the Warriors on Saturday.
Nurkic (leg) played in his first game since March 30, and hauled home 11 boards in limited minutes. Considering he only played 17 minutes, this was a fairly good line from Nurkic. The team's season is on the line for the rest of the series, so we'll see if the team plans to increase his workload slightly. Barring any setbacks, expect him to be starting again in Game 4.
