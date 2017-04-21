Nurkic (leg) has been upgraded to doubtful for Saturday's Game 3 against the Warriors, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

While being listed as doubtful hardly seems like an upgrade, it at least suggests that Nurkic is making progress in his recovery from a fracture in his right fibula. Nevertheless, the expectation is that Nurkic will still not be available to play in Saturday's contest. As a result, Noah Vonleh will once again start at center, but if head coach Terry Stotts continues to utilize smaller lineups against Golden State, Vonleh's minutes will remain limited.