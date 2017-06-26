Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Not yet cleared for on-court work

Nurkic (leg) is yet to be cleared for on-court work, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

Nurkic continues to work his way back from a lower-leg fracture, which kept him out of most of the Blazers' first-round series against Golden State. Back in late-April, Nurkic was given a timeline of 2-to-3 months, so with that in mind, he'll likely be back up to speed within the next few weeks. GM Neil Olshey said Monday that Nurkic is expected to be ready well before the start of camp in September.