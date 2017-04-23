Nurkic (leg) has been ruled out for Monday's Game 4 against the Warriors, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

Following a nine-game absence, Nurkic unexpectedly returned to the starting lineup for Game 3 on Saturday, posting two points, 11 rebounds, four assists and a block in a limited 17 minutes. It's unclear if he suffered any sort of setback or if the Trail Blazers are trying to avoid an aggravation, but coach Terry Stotts has already announced he'll hold Nurkic out. The Warriors have a commanding 3-0 lead and are favorites to close out the series on Monday, so Nurkic could very well have played his last game of the 2016-17 season. With Nurkic sidelined, Noah Vonleh is expected to reclaim a spot in the top unit, while Meyers Leonard should be in line for a bigger role as well.