Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Ruled out for Game 4
Nurkic (leg) has been ruled out for Monday's Game 4 against the Warriors, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.
Following a nine-game absence, Nurkic unexpectedly returned to the starting lineup for Game 3 on Saturday, posting two points, 11 rebounds, four assists and a block in a limited 17 minutes. It's unclear if he suffered any sort of setback or if the Trail Blazers are trying to avoid an aggravation, but coach Terry Stotts has already announced he'll hold Nurkic out. The Warriors have a commanding 3-0 lead and are favorites to close out the series on Monday, so Nurkic could very well have played his last game of the 2016-17 season. With Nurkic sidelined, Noah Vonleh is expected to reclaim a spot in the top unit, while Meyers Leonard should be in line for a bigger role as well.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Grabs 11 rebounds in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Set to play Game 3•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Goes through non-contact, still doubtful•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Listed as doubtful for Game 3•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Will not play in Game 2•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Ruled out Sunday vs. Warriors•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...