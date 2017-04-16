Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Ruled out Sunday vs. Warriors
Nurkic (lower leg) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
Nurkic missed the last seven games of the regular season with a non-displaced fibular fracture in his right leg and while he personally expressed optimism about his availability for Sunday, the Trail Blazers' medical staff was unable to clear him ahead of the contest. It's a tough blow for the Blazers' chances at taking down the top-seeded Warriors, but without Nurkic, Noah Vonleh and Meyers Leonard should be in line for increased workloads in Game 1.
