Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Says leg should be healed in 2-3 months
Nurkic (leg) believes his fracture will take 2-3 months to fully heal, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
While the word is coming from Nurkic rather than official team doctor, it's the best indication of a recovery time that has been noted at the moment. By his estimate, the earliest his leg could be fully healed is late June or early July. Thankfully for him and the team, that timetable will probably still leave him with ample opportunity in the offseason to improve his body and his game before the start of training camp next season. Those thinking about drafting him in fantasy next season shouldn't have any reason to be concerned about the status of his leg, unless he encounters a setback during his rehabilitation.
